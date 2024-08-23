Ruptures between MLAs erupt in the open in Adoni constituency

Adoni (Kurnool district): For some time Adoni constituency turned as battle ground for the ruling BJP MLA, PV Parthasarathi, and former TDP and YSRCP MLAs Meenakshi Naidu and Y Sai Prasad Reddy, with the latter openly trading charges on the BJP MLA. Interesting fact is that a group war is going on in the alliance party.

TDP former MLA Meenakshi Naidu alleged that MLA PV Parthasarathi is misleading the constituency people with his

wrong statements. Instead of telling the facts, he is sending wrong messages to the people, he added.

Reminding Parthasarathi’s statement made during Zero hour at the recent Assembly sessions that “the previous government failed to utilise Rs 80 crore funds sanctioned by the Central government to Summer Storage (SS) Tank” and another of his statement at a press conference after municipal council meeting was suspended, “the BJP government had sanctioned another Rs 36 crore for the same SS tank,” Meenakshi Naidu pointed out that both the statements are not true as the BJP government did not sanctioned neither Rs 80 crore nor Rs 36 crore as stated by the MLA.

He wondered why the YSRCP leaders are not condemning this statement. “None of the 13 TDP MLAs in the undivided

Kurnool district were given the preference that was given to you (Parthasarathi),” Naidu remarked.

Expressing unhappy, Naidu said that none of the TDP cadres are happy as Parthasarathi is behaving in autocratic way and creating hurdles at every stage.

The issue was taken to the notice of the high command, who advises us to be

patient for some time and that’s why we are remaining silent, he added.

On the other hand, YSRCP former MLA Y Sai Prasad Reddy came down heavily on BJP MLA PV Parthasarathi, criticising that he didn’t take up even a single development work in the constituency even after three months of becoming MLA. Instead, the MLA is making

rounds to the offices at State and Central governments, he criticised. Developments would not take place just by giving applications to the governments, Reddy added.

Reminding Parthasarathi’s statement that he will bring Rs 500 crore from the Central government for the development of the constituency, Reddy questioned what happened to his assurance. He suggested the BJP MLA to concentrate on developing the constituency, instead of giving wrong statements.