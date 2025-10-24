  • Menu
Saap appoints 13 outsourced coaches across state

Saap appoints 13 outsourced coaches across state
Saap chairman A Ravi Naidu hands over appointment letters to coaches for various disciplines of sports in Vijayawada on Thursday

Coaches appointed for first time for parasports and shooting

Vijayawada: Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (Saap) chairman Animini Ravi Naidu handed over appointment orders to the candidates selected for 13 outsourced coach posts across Andhra Pradesh at the Saap headquarters at Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) stadium in Vijayawada on Thursday.

The 13 coaches represent the disciplinesof archery, badminton, canoeing & kayaking, cricket, kho-kho, tennis, roller skating, rowing, shooting, swimming, parasports (athletics) and yoga. They will be posted across different districts.

Speaking on the occasion, Ravi Naidu said the Sports Authority is continuously striving to strengthen the sports sector and nurture talent at the grassroots level. He noted that, for the first time since the bifurcation of the state, coaches have been appointed for the parasports and shooting disciplines, marking a significant milestone in the development of sports in the state.

He expressed happiness that the recruitment of coaches has resumed after several years, following the previous appointments made between 2014 and 2019. He urged the newly appointed coaches to work with dedication and help identify and train young sportspersons to bring laurels to the state.

NTR district sports development officer Koteswara Rao and sports department representatives participated in the programme.

