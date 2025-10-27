Sai Prasad takes charge as Srikalahasti Devasthanam Chairman

Tirupati: Kotte Sai Prasad took oath as the new Chairman of the Srikalahasti Devasthanam Trust Board on Sunday, along with 15 other members, in a ceremony held at the temple premises under the supervision of Executive Officer T Bapi Reddy.

Ahead of the swearing-in, Sai Prasad arrived at the Devasthanam in a massive rally from Bhaskarpet in Srikalahasti, accompanied by a large number of supporters and devotees.

Minister for Civil Supplies Nadendla Manohar attended the ceremony as the chief guest. Congratulating the newly appointed chairman and board members, the minister said that the coalition government in the state was working in the spirit of national service, inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for mutual respect and collective effort.

Manohar underlined that the state government is committed to the development of temples across the state and to improving amenities for devotees. “The coalition government is moving forward with a fresh vision to enhance facilities for pilgrims and to preserve Sanatana Dharma. Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan is continuously striving toward this cause,” he said. The minister also lauded Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan for their tireless efforts toward the overall development of the state. He urged the newly formed board to work for the growth of the Srikalahasti Devasthanam, on par with the facilities provided to devotees at Tirumala. “Better facilities here will not only promote temple development but also create employment opportunities,” he noted.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman Kotte Sai Prasad said that he would work dedicatedly for the development of the Srikalahasti temple. He announced plans to celebrate the upcoming Maha Shivaratri festival on a grand scale and to implement new initiatives for the temple’s progress.

Among those present at the event were Tirupati MLA Arani Srinivasulu, Srikalahasti MLA Bojjala Sudheer Reddy, BJP state vice president Kola Anand, and several other dignitaries.