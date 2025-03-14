Sand art to highlight importance of kidney health

Visakhapatnam : Marking the ‘World Kidney Day,’ an awareness programme was organised at RK Beach here on Thursday highlighting the role of kidneys in maintaining overall health.

As part of it, a sand art was designed at RK beach here on Thursday. During the inauguration, District Collector MN Harendhira Prasad encouraged the citizens to prioritise their kidney health through regular screenings and following healthy living practices.

Appreciating the initiative, City Commissioner of Police Shankhabrata Bagchi said, “Together, we can make a difference by promoting kidney health education and encouraging regular screening. This campaign not only will educate the public about kidney health but also use art as a medium to engage and inspire people to prioritise health.” Jeevandan state coordinator and VIMS director K Rambabu highlighted the importance of organ donation. Organised by the Asian Institute of Nephrology and Urology (AINU), the theme for the year focused on ‘Are your kidneys ok? detect early, protect kidney health’.

The awareness programme was led by doctors of AINU G. Ravindra Varma, managing director and senior consultant urologist Amit Saple, among others.