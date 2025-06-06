Sandeep Mathur appointed as GM of new railway zone

Visakhapatnam: Sandeep Mathur, who is currently serving as PED (signal modernisation) at the Railway Board, has been appointed as General Manager of the Visakhapatnam-headquartered South Coast Railway Zone.

Visakhapatnam MP M Sribharat made persistent efforts to appoint a full-time GM for the new railway zone for quite a while. Earlier, the MP also wrote to the Minister of Railways urging the government to expedite development works related to the South Coast Railway Zone by appointing a full-time General Manager.

In his letter, Sribharat stressed that a dedicated GM is essential to ensure swift progress and operational readiness of the new zone. Expressing satisfaction over the appointment, the MP said Vizagites’ dream is finally coming true. He reiterated that the South Coast Railway Zone, with Waltair Division integrated, is already a reality, and assured that he is continuously working towards getting the gazette notification issued at the earliest.

Meanwhile, Visakhapatnam DRUCC member Chalasani Gandhi, along with several railway union leaders and local stakeholders, expressed their gratitude to MP Sribharat for his proactive steps in getting the GM appointed for the South Coast Railway Zone.