Sandhya Rani defeats 5-time MLA to enter Assembly

Vizianagaram: Gummidi Sandhya Rani, a persistent figure in politics, has finally realised her dream of entering the Legislative Assembly. In the recent elections, she emerged as a giant killer by defeating P Rajanna Dora, who had been winning from the Salur Assembly constituency since 2004. Sandhya Rani, a member of the Scheduled Tribes (ST), first contested from Salur in 2009 but was defeated by Rajanna Dora. She later ran for a Lok Sabha seat from the Araku constituency but faced another setback. However, she gained experience by serving as MLC on behalf of TDP.

With a strong educational background and a reputation for her clean image in politics, Sandhya Rani contested from Salur again and this time achieved a decisive victory over Rajanna Dora who had won five consecutive terms and served as Deputy Chief Minister in the YSRCP government, unseating him in a tough contest.

Her victory has brought her state-wide recognition, and she has been awarded significant portfolios in Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s government. Sandhya Rani now holds the tribal welfare ministry, previously held by Rajanna Dora, in addition to the women and child welfare. Her decent and dignified manner has won the hearts of the voters in Salur, securing her place in the Legislative Assembly and continuing the constituency’s representation in tribal welfare.