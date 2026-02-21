Sanitation workers urged to avail of health camp

Vijayawada: Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) Commissioner Dhyanachandra HM has called upon sanitation workers to participate in medical examinations being conducted under Safai Mitra Suraksha Camp and maintain good health.

During an inspection tour on Friday across several areas in Vijayawada, including Jakkampudi YSR Colony, Durgapuram, Inner Ring Road, and Singh Nagar, the Commissioner reviewed sanitation management at the ground level.

He directed officials to ensure that special health check-ups for sanitation workers are conducted regularly as part of the Safai Mitra Suraksha initiative, stressing that public health authorities are responsible for safeguarding workers’ well-being.

While inspecting patchwork on roads in Jakkampudi YSR Colony, he instructed officials to maintain proper sanitation, ensure an uninterrupted drinking water supply, and prevent drainage blockages by clearing silt periodically. He also emphasised the need to regularly remove obstructions in the Budameru drain to ensure smooth water flow. Deputy Director of Horticulture Chandrasekhar, Assistant Medical Health Officer Dr Annapurna, and other staff accompanied the Commissioner during the visit.

Precautions against water stagnation

Meanwhile, VMC Biologist V Kameswara Rao urged residents to prevent water stagnation around their homes to avoid mosquito breeding. As part of ‘Friday - Dry Day’ programme, awareness activities were conducted in Prasanthi Nagar, NSM School Road, Acharya Ranga Nagar, Krishnalanka, and Pasupathota areas.

He advised citizens to change water frequently in coolers and flower pots and to ensure that coconut shells, old tyres, and empty containers do not collect stagnant water.

An awareness rally was also organised in the localities. Corporator Chennupati Usharani, Sub-Unit Officer Ramachandra Reddy, sanitary inspectors, malaria staff, ANMs, and ASHA workers participated in the programme.