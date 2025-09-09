Savitha dares Jagan for debate in Assembly on any issue

Penukonda: BC, EWS welfare and handlooms and textiles minister S Savitha openly challenged former chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy to come to the Assembly and debate on any issue whether it’s urea, onions, or medical colleges.

Speaking at a press meet in Penukonda alongside chief whip G V Anjaneyulu, she assured that Jagan would be given ample time to speak but warned him against spreading misinformation through his “blue media”.

She criticised the previous YSRCP government for failing to improve public healthcare, claiming that medical and health standards drastically declined under Jagan’s rule. Of the 17 medical colleges he announced in 2020 with a projected cost of Rs 8,480 crore, only 5 were partially built with Rs 2,125 crore in funds from NABARD and the central government. Even these five, she alleged, were inaugurated despite being incomplete and lacking proper infrastructure or faculty.

Savitha praised TDP governments for prioritizing public health, citing the establishment of 27 medical colleges and 5,015 medical seats during Chandrababu Naidu’s tenure. She also highlighted initiatives like “Thalli-Bidda Express” and 33 health schemes launched between 2014 and 2019.

She announced that the coalition government is introducing a Universal Health Policy to benefit 1.63 crore families with coverage up to Rs 25 lakh per family, showcasing CM Naidu’s commitment to healthcare.

Savitha also accused Jagan’s administration of renaming NTR Health University and mishandling Aarogyasri, leaving Rs 3,500 crore in dues, which the new government has begun clearing.