SBI opens new branch at Cherlopally
Tirupati: The State Bank of India (SBI) inaugurated a new branch at Cherlopally, Tirupati on Tuesday, further expanding its banking network to serve the local community.
The inauguration ceremony was graced by Rajesh Kumar Patel, Chief General Manager, LHO Amaravati Circle, along with Amarendra Kumar Suman, General Manager, Dinesh Gulati, Deputy General Manager, and S. Venkateswara Rao, Regional Manager.
Speaking on the occasion, Rajesh Kumar Patel reaffirmed SBI’s commitment to enhancing customer service and supporting financial inclusion across the region.
