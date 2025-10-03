Scattered rains likely in north Andhra as cyclonic circulation makes landfall

The Meteorological Department has reported that a severe cyclonic circulation has made landfall near Gopalpur, located on the northern coast of South Odisha. The storm is now moving north-northwestwards and gradually weakening. As a result, rainfall in the northern coastal districts has reduced; however, forecasts indicate a possibility of scattered rain in many areas tomorrow (Friday), with heavy rain expected in one or two locations.

Officials have cautioned that the extensive rainfall in Odisha and Chhattisgarh may lead to increased inflow in rivers within the Godavari, Srikakulam, and Vizianagaram districts, urging residents to remain vigilant.

In Srikakulam district specifically, authorities have noted rising flood levels attributed to the precipitation in Odisha. Significant flooding is currently affecting the Vamsadhara, Nagavali, Bahuda, and Mahendratanaya rivers, prompting the issuance of a first danger warning near the Gotta Barrage. Water is being released from the Vamsadhara at the Gotta Barrage to manage the situation.

Flooding has led to water entering the Pathapatnam RTC Complex and Mahendranagar Street. Consequently, officials have issued alerts to residents in nearby river basin areas. A control room has been established at the Srikakulam Collectorate for assistance, and locals are encouraged to report any issues by contacting 08942-24055.