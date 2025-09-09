School bus with 35 veers off the road

Visakhapatnam: A school bus met with an accident at Pandrangi junction in Padmanabham mandal of Visakhapatnam district on Monday morning.

The incident happened when the bus driver was trying to avoid colliding with an autorickshaw and lost control in the process. As the bus veered off the road, it got stuck between the palm trees, injuring a few students in the bus.

Locals responded immediately and helped the students to step out of the vehicle. There were about 35 students in the school bus, and a few students suffered minor injuries in the accident. The locals mentioned that the roads have become slushy due to recent rains.

Parents of the students who came to know about the incident reached the spot and took their children to their homes.