Scrapping ‘tourism’ quota by TTD sparks debate

Tirupati: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Trust Board has announced the cancellation of the darshan quota for state tourism development corporations which probably, including those operated by the APSRTC and select airlines. While the move aims to eliminate rampant misuse and black marketing of Special Entry Darshan (SED) tickets, it has left genuine pilgrims scrambling for alternatives.

The decision, taken under the leadership of TTD chairman B Rajagopala Naidu, follows numerous complaints and a report from the state vigilance department exposing irregularities. Addressing the press, Naidu stated, “We are not for tourists but for pilgrims,” underlining the board’s commitment to safeguarding the sanctity of darshan allocations.

The controversy revolves around the daily allocation of 4,000 SED tickets to government tourism operators, many of which were allegedly diverted to private agencies for profit. Investigations revealed significant malpractices, with the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) under particular scrutiny.

It was found that APTDC used only around 300 of its 1,000 allocated tickets for official package tours. The remaining tickets were sold to private agencies at inflated rates, creating a lucrative black market. This manipulation often left genuine pilgrims who relied on these packages unable to secure darshan within short notice.

One devotee lamented, “Booking directly through TTD requires two months’ notice, which is not feasible for many for various reasons. These package tours were our only hassle-free option”.

The scandal extends beyond ticket misuse. Allegations surfaced that under a ‘Joint Partnership Policy’ initiated three years ago, APTDC falsified records to misappropriate funds. Officials reportedly ceased operating buses on some routes while continuing to sell package tickets, earning Rs 1,200 per phantom seat.

Fake accommodation and meal records further padded the scheme, with claims of hundreds of pilgrims per day. The scam is estimated to have cost over Rs.2 crore monthly in ticket, food and lodging fraud.

Sources suggest that certain APTDC officials, including those connected to the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) during the previous government, played a role in these irregularities. Although TTD vigilance teams identified the issues earlier, political interference reportedly delayed action.

The abrupt quota abolition has drawn criticism from devotees, particularly from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka who depend on package tours for darshan arrangements in a short notice. Many argue that while curbing malpractice is necessary, the move disproportionately impacts genuine pilgrims.

“What we need is a transparent alternative”, suggested a devotee, urging TTD to explore other methods to ensure fair access to tickets without benefiting black marketeers.

As the TTD cracks down on corruption, the focus shifts to finding a balanced solution that prioritises genuine pilgrims while preventing exploitation. With political and public scrutiny mounting, the board faces the challenge of restoring faith in its systems.