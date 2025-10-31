Live
SDRF, fire teams rescue three persons in Rambilli mandal
Anakapalli: Following heavy rains due to Cyclone Montha, Sarada river reservoir overflowed in the surrounding areas of Kothuru village in Rambilli mandal of Elamanchili constituency.
Three members of a family - K Prasad (35), Suvartha (32) and Chandu (14), who were near palm oil plantations in the middle of the reservoir, were trapped in the flood water.
Following the orders of district Collector Vijaya Krishnan and MLA Sundarapu Vijay Kumar, fire department and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) jointly launched a rescue operation on Thursday.
The teams reached the incident spot with the fire brigade and rescued the three people, who were stuck in floodwater.
Collector Vijaya Krishnan interacted with the rescued persons and steps were taken to shift them to a rehabilitation centre set up in a school by the government.
District Fire Officer R Venkata Ramana, Elamanchili Fire Officer D Rambabu, Parawada DSP Vishwa Swaroop and SDRF members were part of the rescue operation.