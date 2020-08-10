SEB officials books several cases on IDL markets in Chittoor

Tirupati: Chittoor district special enforcement bureau police have been conducting raids extensively for the last three months over illicit distillation of liquor (IDL) manufacturers, as well as on illegal sand transport mafia in the district. Similarly, they are dealing with the banned tobacco product sellers with iron hand. As part of government directions, both excise and law and order police jointly formed as SEB and took up the special operations to curb the IDL manufacturing in remote villages of the various Mandals.

Particularly they are concentrating on nearby forest villages which were already hideouts for IDL manufacturing. In these three months Chittoor SEB had seized 35, 426 other state liquor bottles, 1,602 tetra packets Karnataka liquor, 7, 291 liters of ID liquor. And 89,563 liters of jaggery wash was destroyed by the enforcement bureau. Officials assessed that these seized and destroyed material worth Rs 1 crore above. Similarly , SEB police conducted raids on illegal sand transporters and booked cases in large numbers. They had seized more than 3,000 tons of sand which were ready to transport to Karnataka and Tamilnadu by the sand smugglers.

During these three months police had registered 170 cases against the 268 ID liquor manufacturers as well as illegal sand transporters. In addition, around 216 vehicles were seized which have been used for smuggling of sand and ID liquor. And police seized around 9 laksh banned tobacco products packets. As per police assessment seized material worth above Rs 2 crores.

In this connection Chittoor SP S Senthil Kumar said that as per state government guidelines only sand should transport one place to another place, otherwise it will come under liability.

To prevent sand smuggling and ID liquor making a total 101 check posts and 10 mobile special parties were set up by the district police, the SP told. " We noticed that for easy money earning many people are going on the wrong track and involving illegal activities like making of ID liquor and smuggling sand to neighbouring states TamilNadu and Karnataka, and they were stuck in police cases" said SP Kumar.