  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Second Boat Retrieved from Prakasam Barrage

Second Boat Retrieved from Prakasam Barrage
x
Highlights

In a significant development, authorities successfully retrieved the second of five iron boats that were washed away due to heavy rains and flooding...

In a significant development, authorities successfully retrieved the second of five iron boats that were washed away due to heavy rains and flooding at the Prakasam Barrage. The boats had been stranded as a result of persistent low-pressure systems in the Bay of Bengal, which caused substantial flooding in the area.

Efforts to recover the vessels faced numerous challenges, including the inability to recover them even after attempts to cut them loose with gas cutters. However, as floodwaters began to recede, authorities employed the Kavadi method to extract the boats more effectively.

It took approximately 11 days to lift the first boat from the floodwaters, but the recovery of the second boat was accomplished in just two days, marking a significant improvement in the recovery operation. Authorities remain determined to retrieve the remaining boats in the coming days as conditions continue to stabilize.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick