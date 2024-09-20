Second Boat Retrieved from Prakasam Barrage

In a significant development, authorities successfully retrieved the second of five iron boats that were washed away due to heavy rains and flooding at the Prakasam Barrage. The boats had been stranded as a result of persistent low-pressure systems in the Bay of Bengal, which caused substantial flooding in the area.

Efforts to recover the vessels faced numerous challenges, including the inability to recover them even after attempts to cut them loose with gas cutters. However, as floodwaters began to recede, authorities employed the Kavadi method to extract the boats more effectively.

It took approximately 11 days to lift the first boat from the floodwaters, but the recovery of the second boat was accomplished in just two days, marking a significant improvement in the recovery operation. Authorities remain determined to retrieve the remaining boats in the coming days as conditions continue to stabilize.