Selection trials begin for School Games in erstwhile Krishna district

Vijayawada: The School Games Federation of Andhra Pradesh (SGFAP), affiliated to the School Games Federation of India (SGFI), NTR and Krishna districts units jointly conducted the erstwhile Krishna district Under-14 and Under-17 boys and girls Judo and Sepak Takraw selection trials at KBC ZP High School, Patamata, Vijayawada, on Wednesday.

The trials were organised under the directives of School Education Department Director V Vijaya Rama Raju and formally inaugurated by NTR District Educational Officer (DEO) UV Subba Rao. Students from Government, Zilla Parishad, Aided, and Unaided Private schools across the erstwhile Krishna district participated in large numbers. Talented players were shortlisted to represent the Krishna district in the 69th School Games Inter-District Tournaments.

Speaking on the occasion, DEO Subba Rao emphasised the importance of sports in overall student development. He said that while government schools in the state provide playground facilities, private and corporate schools lack such infrastructure.

The event was attended by School Games Federation Krishna District Secretaries Matti Aruna and G Rambabu, NTR District Secretaries L Durga Rao and T Sri Latha, KBC ZPH School in-charge Headmaster R Rama Rao, and SMC chairperson Md Faizunnisa, Physical Education Teachers S Ramesh and MV Satya Prasad, and PDs Sai and Subba Rao, and NTR DSA Judo coach E Srinu, among others.

Meanwhile, the Under-19 boys and girls selection trials for the erstwhile Krishna district were conducted at APSRMC High School, Krishna Lanka, Vijayawada. Organised by School Games, Krishna District Secretary V Ravikantha, these trials included competitions in Gatka, Tangatha Martial Arts, Fencing, Squash, Kalaripayattu, Mallakhamba, Gymnastics, and Kurash.