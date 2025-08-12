Seminar on privatisation of healthcare on Aug 24

Vijayawada: Prajarogya Vedika state president MV Ramanaiah and the general secretary T Kameshwara on Monday announced that a national seminar will be conducted at MB Vignana Kendram Auditorium, located opposite Raghavaiah Park on MG Road here on August 24 on ‘Privatisation of healthcare sector: Impacts and solutions.’

Addressing the media at the Balotsavam Bhavan, they said the seminar will be attended by Prof Dr GVS Murthy from the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine and the International Centre for Eye Health (ICEH), who has extensive experience in public health privatisation. Additionally, the seminar will address the growing severity of cancers due to lifestyle, habits, and environmental factors, with speeches by Prof Dr D Raghunatha Rao from the MNJ Institute of Oncology and Regional Cancer Centre, Hyd

erabad, and Dr D Leela, Consultant Gynaecologic Oncologist from St Theresa Hospital and ASVINS Hospital, Hyderabad. They said under the leadership of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, the NDA coalition government’s health sector reforms are causing significant challenges for the state’s healthcare system.

Poor patients are already struggling to access proper medical care and are unable to bear the costs of private healthcare.

The upcoming changes in the healthcare sector are likely to further deteriorate the health conditions of the poor. They said the Prajarogya Vedika is opposing the proposal of privatisation of 10 medical colleges in the state and conducting seminars and meetings in the state.