Send this 'unethical' govt packin: Naidu to people

Bobbili(Vizianagaram): Former chief minister and TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu appealed to people to 'roar like Bobbili Puli' against the current 'unethical, unworthy' government and drive out the YSRCP and its leadership.

The government has ruined the state and destroyed every system in the state, he alleged. Naidu addressed a well-attended public meeting in Bobbili on Friday. He alleged that the state government has no funds to pay salaries to employees and pensions to senior citizens but has funds for huge advertisements.

The debt of the state would reached to Rs 10 lakh crore in the coming few months and we, the people of the state, have to pay the interest and principal to lenders. The government closed Videsi Vidya Deevena, Chandranna Kanuka and many other welfare schemes that improved the living standards of common man, he said.

Naidu said YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had assured prohibition but brought substandard brands and looting the public money. He alleged that AP stood first in ganja trafficking cases in the entire India. "Police is more interested in harassing TDP workers and common people rather than drug traffickers," he said.

Speaking on capital, Chandrababu said that one state should have one capital but not the three capitals. "We are here to develop Amaravati as capital and Visakhapatnam will be made a tourism hub, finance and technology hub. Our income through information technology is only Rs 1,000 crore and the Telangana is earning Rs 1.89 lakh crore. If the people don't vote against the YSRCP, this will be the final elections for the AP state as the state won't have future," he warned.

He questioned why land owner should have image of Jagan Mohan Reddy on their Pattadar passbooks. No sarpanch has power to rule the village and power to install streetlights. The CM even grabbed the funds sarpanches, he said.