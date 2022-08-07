Several injured as a wedding bus hits A tree in Annamaiah district

In a tragic incident, several people were injured when a wedding van overturned at TM Loya in Valmikipuram mandal of Annamaiah district.



Going into the details a wedding bus while on the way from Madanapalle to Kalikiriki for a wedding ceremony, the bus collided with a tree at a turn in the middle of the road.

As a result, 18 residents of Madanapalle and Ramacharulapalli who were in the van were injured. The injured have been shifted to Madanapalle Government Hospital and are being treated.