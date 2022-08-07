  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Several injured as a wedding bus hits A tree in Annamaiah district

Representative image
x

Representative image

Highlights

In a tragic incident, several people were injured when a wedding van overturned at TM Loya in Valmikipuram mandal of Annamaiah district.

In a tragic incident, several people were injured when a wedding van overturned at TM Loya in Valmikipuram mandal of Annamaiah district.

Going into the details a wedding bus while on the way from Madanapalle to Kalikiriki for a wedding ceremony, the bus collided with a tree at a turn in the middle of the road.

As a result, 18 residents of Madanapalle and Ramacharulapalli who were in the van were injured. The injured have been shifted to Madanapalle Government Hospital and are being treated.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2022 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X