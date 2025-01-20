Severe competition for BJP dist president post

Nellore: The political scenario in Bharatiya Janata Party in Nellore district seems to have taken an interesting twist with severe competition witnessing between OCs and BCs for grabbing party district president post this time.

Earlier, though BJP-led NDA government is ruling the Centre, there was not much demand for either party State president or district posts, as elections were held without understanding between local leaders representing the party in the district.

But this time the situation is entirely different since TDP-led coalition government headed by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is formed and several leaders are in the race for BJP district president post.

According to sources, the election for the post is likely to be held on Tuesday (January 21) as several senior leaders party are from Backward Classes, including Raghunatha Raju, M Eswaraiah (former Nellore town president), Midathala Ramesh Yadav (Namami Ganga State convener), Vijaya Kumar Yadav, Mogirala Suresh (Youth leaders from BJYM), Bharath Kumar Yadav (former district president), and S Vamsidhar Reddy (present party district president).

Party senior leader, on the condition of anonymity, told The Hans India that this time the election for both party State and district president posts gained prominence because BJP is playing crucial role in the coalition government. Also, this is high time for BJP to strengthen its cadre at village level to draw public attention in the district, he observed.

It may be recalled that after BJP formed in 1980, YC Ranga Reddy was the first leader to take the district president post. Since then, mostly leaders belonging to OC had represented the district and BC leaders remained as palanquin bearers.