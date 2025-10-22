Live
Severe Weather Warning for AP as Low Pressure Area Approaches
The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) has issued a warning regarding the formation of a severe low pressure area in the southwest Bay of Bengal. Officials report that this low pressure system is expected to strengthen into a depression by this afternoon as it moves towards north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and the southern coast.
APSDMA Managing Director Prakhar Jain has indicated that heavy to very heavy rainfall is anticipated in certain areas, particularly in the Prakasam, Nellore, and Tirupati districts. Additionally, light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms is expected in other regions.
Residents along the south coast should prepare for gusty winds, with speeds reaching 35-55 km/h. Authorities advise against seeking shelter under trees or near large hoardings due to the risk of falling branches and debris. Furthermore, individuals in low-lying areas are urged to exercise caution and avoid attempting to cross flooded streams and roads.