Shirdi Sai Electricals in Kadapa receives National Energy Conservation Award 2022

National Energy Conservation Award (NECA)-2022 has been awarded to Shiridi Sai Electricals Limited of Kadapa. The award was given to Shirdi Sai Electricals for the distribution of transformers to farmers category.

Chairman and Managing Director N. Visweswara Reddy and Director Vamsi Reddy received the award from the President of India Draupadi Murmu.

The Shirdi Sai Electricals was awarded National Award for developing SSEL 25 5S model transformer.

Established in 1994, Shiridi Sai Electricals Ltd., headquartered in Kadapa, supplies transformers to the states of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Maharashtra.