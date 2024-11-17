Live
Siddhartha College student bags 2nd rank
B Durga Bhavani, third year student of BCA of PB Siddhartha College of Arts and Science, bagged second prize in the State-level essay writing competition organised by the Department of Library and Information Sciences of JKC College in Guntur.
Siddhartha College Principal Dr M Ramesh said in a statement here on Saturday that the second prize included a cash award of Rs 3,000 along with a book and certificate.
The essay writing competition was conducted in connection with the National Library Week celebrations. ‘
Students of nearly 20 colleges participated in this competition.
Director of PB Siddhartha College of Arts and Science V Babu Rao and Principal Dr M Ramesh congratulated Durga Bhavani for securing the second prize.