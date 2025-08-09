SIR intends to deny right to vote, alleges CPM

VIJAYAWADA: The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has called for a unified struggle against the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter lists, which it claims is an effort to deny voting rights to citizens.

The party’s State secretary, V Srinivasa Rao, urged both the ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the main opposition YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) to join the fight, warning that their own existence could be at risk otherwise.

Speaking at a large-scale protest at Dharna Chowk in Vijayawada, Srinivasa Rao said that the SIR process is “the most dangerous” threat to India’s parliamentary democracy. The protest, organised by CPM, saw activists demanding an end to the illegal deletion of eligible voters and the protection of democracy.

“The TDP’s letter to the ECI in Delhi is commendable, but they should not stop there. They must join the broader opposition struggle,” Srinivasa Rao said. He criticised the YSRCP for its silence on the issue, cautioning that its inaction would harm its public standing and political future.

Srinivasa Rao accused the ECI of acting as a puppet of the Modi-led BJP government, with the main objective of SIR being to deny voting rights. “The ECI is trying to overhaul the entire voter list. This has already led to 1.5 million people losing their votes in Bihar, with another 4.5 million in limbo,” he said. He described SIR as a deeply undemocratic process, which for the first time since Independence, places the burden of proving one’s right to vote on the voter.

CPM State Committee member Chigurupati Baburao echoed these concerns, stating that the party is mobilising a nationwide movement to protect the political and parliamentary system. “We have seen votes being bought in elections. Now, the ECI is systematically trying to eliminate votes from the top level,” he said. Baburao warned that the large-scale voter deletions in Bihar could be a precursor for what is to come across the entire country, including Andhra Pradesh.

Umamaheswara Rao, another CPM State Committee member, framed the protest against SIR as a “fight to prevent fascism and protect democracy.” He expressed concern that if the BJP succeeds in its efforts, the 2029 elections could be the last elections held in the country.

“The BJP has failed in all aspects. The SIR process in Bihar, so soon after the parliamentary elections, shows that they are trying to win through backdoor means by deleting votes,” he said.

Retired IAS officer Srinivas and Taxpayers Association secretary MV Anjaneyulu also addressed the gathering, criticising the ECI for its lack of credibility and for acting as a tool for the Central government. The protest was chaired by CPM State Committee member Donepudi Kasinath and was attended by a large number of party leaders and members from across the region.