Sivaratri celebrated with devotion

Vijayawada : Maha Sivaratri was celebrated with fervour in NTR and Krishna districts on Wednesday with lakhs of devotees thronged the Siva temples in the two districts.

Sri Ramalingeswara Swamy temple at Yanamalakuduru village in the outskirts of Vijayawada was illuminated with lighting and colourfully decorated for the festival.

Huge procession was taken out with Prabhas and thousands of devotees participated.

Old Sivalayam in Vijayawada witnessed heavy rush since early morning. Sivalayam in Governorpet, Kotha Peta and other areas in Vijayawada witnessed heavy rush of devotees.

Maha Sivaratri also celebrated in other parts of NTR and Krishna districts. Thousands of devotees took holy bath in Krishna River at Durga ghat and other places on Wednesday.

A large number of devotees visited the Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy temple on Indrakeeladri and performed special pujas. Police bandobust was arranged near the Siva temples to mark Sivaratri.