Six persons arrested for involving in thefts

Anakapalli: Anakapalli district police arrested a gang that has been committing a series of house thefts and recovered stolen property worth Rs.63 lakh from them.

Sharing details with the media here on Wednesday, the Superintendent of Police Tuhin Sinha informed that 63 tholas of gold, 6.5 tholas of silver and Rs.15,000 cash were recovered from the accused. The SP mentioned that six persons were arrested in the case, including a minor.

Further, Tuhin Sinha stated that the accused used to target locked houses in Anakapalli district to commit thefts during nights. He said that the accused were identified and arrested using advanced technological methods. The accused were identified as Polamarisetti Durga Prasad, Bhesetti Lokesh, Yallapu Bhupathi, M Surya, D Aadi Babu and a minor. The SP informed that they committed crimes in the limits of Kotauratla, Narsipatnam rural, Makavarapalem, Kasimkota, Rolugunta, Butchayyapeta, Elamanchili rural and town and Nathavaram police stations. Additional SP (Crimes) L. Mohana Rao, Narsipatnam Sub-Division DSP P. Srinivasa Rao, CCS Inspector K. Appalanaidu, Nakkapalli circle inspector L. Rama Krishna, Kotauratla SI S. Ramesh were present.