Sixth state level sub-junior yogasana champs honored

Anantapur: In the Sixth State Level Sub-Junior Yogasana Championship 2025-26, a total of 20 people in 10 categories were selected for the National Level Yogasana Championship in the competitions held in Anantapur on December 12, 13 and 14.

They qualified to participate in the National Level Yogasana Championship competitions to be held from December 29th and qualified for the competitions being held in Sangam Neeru, Maharashtra and won gold medals.

A total of seven boys and girls from Anakapalle qualified for the National Level Yogasana Championship.

Similarly, S Lakshminarayana Chari Gurram Mahedar from Sathya Sai district qualified for the Rithamika Perum. Three candidates from NTR district have qualified for the national level championship competitions by winning gold medals in state level competitions.

Similarly, two from Krishna district, two from East Godavari district, two from Tirupati district, and one each from Kakinada and Visakhapatnam districts have qualified for the national level Yogasana championship competitions.

All of them were honored with gold medals at a programme.