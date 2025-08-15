Smuggler gets 5-year jail

Tirupati: Red Sanders Special (RSS) ADJ court on Thursday sentenced a person to undergo five years imprisonment for smuggling red sanders logs and also levied a penalty of Rs 6 lakh.

According to prosecution, RSASTF (Red Sanders Anti-Smuggling Task force) arrested the smuggler, Chinna Swamy, while he was smuggling red sanders logs in forest area of Chamala range of Nagapatla beat and was prosecuted in ADJ court.

Judge Narasimha Murthy upheld the prosecution and sentenced Chinna Swamy for 5-year jail and Rs 6 lakhs penalty.

Following conviction, the smuggler was handed over to the authorities of Nellore Central prison.