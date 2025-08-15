  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Smuggler gets 5-year jail

Highlights

Tirupati: Red Sanders Special (RSS) ADJ court on Thursday sentenced a person to undergo five years imprisonment for smuggling red sanders logs and...

Tirupati: Red Sanders Special (RSS) ADJ court on Thursday sentenced a person to undergo five years imprisonment for smuggling red sanders logs and also levied a penalty of Rs 6 lakh.

According to prosecution, RSASTF (Red Sanders Anti-Smuggling Task force) arrested the smuggler, Chinna Swamy, while he was smuggling red sanders logs in forest area of Chamala range of Nagapatla beat and was prosecuted in ADJ court.

Judge Narasimha Murthy upheld the prosecution and sentenced Chinna Swamy for 5-year jail and Rs 6 lakhs penalty.

Following conviction, the smuggler was handed over to the authorities of Nellore Central prison.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick