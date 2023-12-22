Solution is sought to meet demands of Anganwadi workers

Visakhapatnam: Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana said barring one aspect, a solution was sought for the demands raised by Anganwadi workers and helpers in Andhra Pradesh.

Briefing the media here on Thursday, the minister assured the demand for salary hike would also be considered in three months’ time.

Referring to their state-wide 10-day-long protest, the Education Minister said lactating mothers and children are facing problems due to the protest and appealed to the Anganwadi workers and helpers to discontinue their protest and join the duty.

The minister said the Anganwadi unions gave a representation consisting of 11 demands. Of them, solutions were given to 10 demands, he informed.

As mentioned in the election manifesto, the Education Minister said, the AP government paid Rs 1,000 extra salary compared to Telangana government.

Converting mini Anganwadi centres to main centres, increasing the retirement age to 62 years, gratuity of Rs 1 lakh, decreasing of Apps burden were considered, said Botcha Satyanarayana.

“The state wide protest is not looking like the agitation of a particular section but with the support of political parties which is not appropriate,” he pointed out.

Responding to a question pointing out the hurdles caused for the Yuva Galam’s public meeting held at Vizianagaram, the minister stated that no application was given by the TDP for the conduct of the meeting at Andhra University grounds. If permission was sought, he said, the government would grant permission as per norms.

Expressing confidence that the YSRCP would be elected in the next polls, Botcha Satyanarayana said there is no anti-incumbency against the ruling party and it will emerge victorious in 2024 polls as well.