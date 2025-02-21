SP Maheswara Reddy warns against misuse of social media

Srikakulam: District SP K V Maheswara Reddy suggested that social media should be used to promote and build positive attitude among people.

In a press release here on Thursday, the SP appealed to the public not to misuse social media groups to post immoral, unparliamentary, vulgar and content targeting and insulting individuals.

Such people will face music as per law, he warned. The SP expressed serious concern over a slew of complaints on misuse of social media platforms. He also warned that all these come under the category of offences as per law and cases will be registered against those persons responsible.