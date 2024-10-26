SP seeks people’s cooperation in maintaining law & order

Ongole:As part of the ongoing Police Martyrs Commemoration Week, the Prakasam district police organised an Open House, an exhibition of police weapons,

equipment and technological tools. SP A R Damodar inaugurated the Open House, as the police officers demonstrated the weapons creating awareness among students about police duties and responsibilities.

They displayed various firearms including GF Rifles, 0.380 revolvers, AK-47s, 9MM Glock Pistols, Light Machine Guns (LMGs), riot control equipment, bomb disposal equipment, communication devices, traffic management tools, along with modern surveillance equipment including drones and body-worn cameras, forensic tools, and equipment. They also provided a special demonstration of the police dog squad (Cheeta, Maggie, and Jackie) performing impressive demonstrations, showcasing obedience training, explosives detection capabilities, hurdle jumping, and scent-tracking abilities.

Speaking at the event, SP Damodar emphasised that the Open House programme helps students understand police duties, weapons and responsibilities at an early age. He encouraged students to focus on education and discipline while urging public cooperation in maintaining law and order.

Additional SP (Admin) K Nageshwar Rao, AR Additional SP Ashok Babu, Ongole DSP R Srinivasarao, AR DSP Chandrasekhar, various Circle Inspectors, and other police personnel attended the programme.