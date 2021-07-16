SP takes part in The Hans India's 10th anniversary celebrations

Visakhapatnam: The need to bring the truth forward sans any fear along with focussing on ground realities that are unheard of and take them forward to the masses and public that help put an end to their issues has been underlined by Superintendent of Police, Visakhapatnam district B Krishna Rao.

Taking part in the 10th anniversary celebrations of The Hans India at its office in Visakhapatnam as chief guest, the SP said the team should reach further heights in future. The SP expressed happiness over being part of the occasion and wished the team the best in all its endeavours.

Marking the occasion, Krishna Rao displayed the newspaper and participated in the cake-cutting ceremony.

The celebrations were attended by The Hans team, agents, circulation and editorial staff, among others.