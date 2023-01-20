Speakers recall Balarama Reddy's role in SVU, SVIMS development

Tirupati: Speakers at Mokkala Balarama Reddy's 13th death anniversary meeting held here on Thursday, recalled Reddy's role in the development of various institutions in the pilgrim city including SV University, SVIMS and Gandhi Bhavan Trust (GBT) and many other spiritual and cultural associations. SK University former Vice Chancellor P Kusuma Kumari said that Balarama Reddy, who served as SV University syndicate member for 20 years saw the university grow as one of the prominent educational institutions in Rayalaseema region benefitting scores of poor children from the backward region get good education. Recalling her long association with Reddy, she said Reddy's selfless

dedicated service for city development will remain an inspiration for all seeking the pilgrim city growth. SVIMS Director Dr B Vengamma said Reddy as a SVIMS governing council member and a functionary of 'Friends of SVIMS' society set up by a group of prominent people from the city, played an active role for the development of the hospital. Many in the meeting urged for the installation of Balarama Reddy statue in SVU as a fitting tribute to his memory and in recognition of services to the university.

Poet and writer Pemmaraju Gopalakrishna, Balarama Reddy Memorial Society members Prof Muniratanam Reddy, Prof Petasri, who spoke, shared their long association with Balarama Reddy, who was fondly called as 'Tirupati Peddayana.'