Special corpus fund to be established for TTD temples: EO

Tirupati: TTD Executive Officer Anil Kumar Singhal held a review meeting with the officials on Tuesday in his chamber at the TTD administrative building in Tirupati regarding the management, budget, SOP, and development works of TTD local and affiliated temples.

On this occasion, the EO discussed with the officials the annual hundi income and expenses of the TTD affiliated and local temples, temples are operating within budget, and temples incurring expenses exceeding their income.

He suggested that a corpus fund be established for the management of each temple. He advised that the daily maintenance, repairs, and other general expenses of the temples should be met with the interest earned from the corpus fund.

The EO suggested that major repairs and annual festivals should be considered as capital expenditure and steps should be taken to fund them with TTD funds.

Similarly, he instructed that measures be taken to open a general account for each temple and another account for the Annadanam (free meal) program.

He gave several suggestions regarding queue lines, CCTV cameras, security, transportation, and traffic management for the convenience of devotees.

In view of the upcoming summer season, he instructed the officials to take planned measures regarding medical services, drinking water, waste management, and toilets for devotees in TTD temples.

He stated that a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) should be developed for the efficient performance of duties by the employees in TTD temples and for the smooth conduct of programs. He also emphasized the need for robust implementation of the QR code system to facilitate donations from devotees at every temple.

TTD Joint Executive Officer Veerabrahmam, FA&CAO Balaji, Chief Engineer Satyanarayana, and other officials participated in this programme.