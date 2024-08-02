Special drive to settle pending issues in town planning division

Nellore: MA&UD Minister Ponguru Narayana has said that a special drive will be initiated for clearing all the pending applications related to construction of buildings in the town planning division of all municipalities across the State. He took the representations from people at Nellore Municipal Corporation Office on Thursday.

Speaking the occasion, the Minister has said that in view of irregularities witnessed in the town planning department of Nellore Municipal Corporation, the government has decided to conduct a special drive in all the municipalities across the State.

Narayana said that most of applications pending with planning department are due to technical reasons and the authorities are keen on settling them at once to avoid the victims to visit the office for several times.

The Minister said this kind of initiative (special drive) will be helpful not only for speedy disposal of applications, but also people will have permissions in a transparent manner. Following the directions of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, it was proposed to conduct special drive in Visakhapatnam on Saturday, he informed. The Minister further disclosed that during the special drive, till date as many as 57 applications against 76 were cleared and the remaining will be solved in a couple of days. Narayana has directed the officials to solve the issues if all the necessary documents are submitted by the building owners in perfect manner. Nellore Rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy, Commissioner Surya Teja, Town Planning Director Vidyulatha, Joint Director Rambabu and others were present.