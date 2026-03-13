Special master plan for IT sector development in place

Visakhapatnam: Setting the stage for a major expansion of the IT sector in Visakhapatnam Economic Region (VER), IT Secretary Katamaneni Bhaskar directed the officials of various departments to prepare a comprehensive master plan for the development of IT infrastructure in the region within the next 60 days. At a review meeting organised here on Thursday, the IT Secretary held detailed discussions with officials from multiple departments and representatives of Nippon Koei Consultancy Agency regarding the roadmap for strengthening the region’s IT ecosystem.

He emphasised the need for coordinated efforts to transform Visakhapatnam into a major destination for technology investments.

Bhaskar instructed officials to focus on the development of world-class IT parks, data centres and Global Capability Centres (GCCs) to attract leading IT companies to the region. He also stressed the importance of expanding the existing IT clusters while exploring new opportunities for future development. Highlighting the importance of infrastructure in drawing global investments, he called for improvements in road connectivity, creation of high-quality commercial spaces, and development of entertainment and social infrastructure that would make the region more appealing to IT firms and professionals.

Further, the IT Secretary directed the representatives of Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority, Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation and Nippon Koei Consultancy Agency to work in close coordination and prepare a practical and actionable report outlining the development strategy. He expressed confidence that the proposed initiatives would not only strengthen the IT ecosystem in the region but also generate large-scale employment opportunities for youth.