Special measures being taken to protect sea turtles

China Maina Vani Lanka: West Godavari district collector Chadalawada Nagarani along with district joint collector T Rahul Kumar Reddy inspected...

China Maina Vani Lanka: West Godavari district collector Chadalawada Nagarani along with district joint collector T Rahul Kumar Reddy inspected preservation and reproduction centre specially set up under the auspices of the forest department for the conservation of turtle eggs in China Maina Vani Lanka village of Narasapuram mandal on Tuesday.

They enquired about the special measures taken to conserve the eggs. Speaking on the occasion, collector Nagarani said that special conservation measures have been taken to protect turtles to preserve the marine ecosystem.

A meeting was held with the concerned officials in this regard and the measures to be taken for the conservation of turtles were reviewed, and a post-mortem was also conducted to analyse the reasons for the death of the turtles, and a report is expected.

