Special pujas performed to Anjaneya Swamy

Guntur: Special pujas were performed to Lord Sri Anjaneya Swamy on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanthi on Thursday at all the Anjaneya Swamy Temples in the district. Special pujas with betel nut leaves were performed to Lord Sri Anjaneya Swamy at Anjaneya Swamy Temple at Old Guntur. Special pujas were performed with various flowers and garlands offered to Lord Anjaneya Swamy.

A large number of devotees visited the temple and performed pujas seeking the blessings of Lord Anjaneya Swamy. The devotees performed Hanuman Chalisa. The Devasthanam authorities offered Teerdham and Prasadam to the devotees who visited the temple.

Meanwhile, Hanuman Jayanti celebrations were celebrated at Etukuru of Guntur city on Thursday under the aegis of Tulasi Ramachandra Prabhu, head of the Tulasi group of companies.

Special pujas were performed to Lord Hanuman on this occasion. Later, they served meals to the devotees who participated in the programme.