Special pujas performed to Lord Siva at Saiva Kshetras

Guntur: Special pujas were performed to Lord Sri Trikoteswara Swamy at Trikoteswara Swamy temple at Kotappakonda on Monday on the occasion of auspicious Karthika Somavaram. Eka Dasa Rudrabhishekam, Laksha Bilwarcharna, and pujas were performed to Sri Trikoteswara Swamy on the hillock of Kotappakonda in the wee hours of Monday.

A large number of devotees visited the temple seeking the blessings of Lord Trikoteswara Swamy.

Similarly, special pujas and Abhishekams were performed to Lord Amaralingeswara Swamy at Amaravati. Devotees took holy bath in River Krishna and performed Abhishekams. A large number of devotees visited the temple seeking blessings of the Amareswara Swamy. Women lit the Karthika Deepams on Monday evening.

Special pujas were performed to Ganga, Bramaramba Samesha Mallikarjuna Swamy at Pedakakani. Special pujas and Abhishekams were performed to Lord Mallikarjuna Swamy in the wee hours on Monday.

Similarly, pujas and Abhishekams were performed to Lord Siva at all the Sivalayams. Women devotees lit the lamps on Monday evening.