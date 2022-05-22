Special teams formed to crack the Kakinada murder case

Kakinada, May 22: As per the directives of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Director General of Police (DGP) KV Rajendranath Reddy , the Kakinada district police has constituted special teams to nab the MLC Ananta who is absconding in the murder case of his former car driver Veedhi Subramanyam.

District Superintendent of Police M. Ravindranath Babu said that as per preliminary statements of Subramanay's family members, the Sarpavaram police had booked a case of death under suspicious circumstances under section 174 of the Indian Penal Code on the first day of May 20.

And it would be altered to section 302 including SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act. SP said that till Saturday, the family members of the deceased person didn't give their inquest for the postmortem. He said that they would arrest and take him into custody as A1 accused. SP Ravindranath Babu said that the case should be transparent and stringent action would be taken in case of any crime committed by the MLC.