Speed up grievance redressal mechanism: CM to officials

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu instructed the officials to speed up the process of grievance redressal and finding solutions to the problems of the people and update the applicant on the progress of the complaint from time to time using latest technology like the Artificial Intelligence (AI).

The petitions of the people for which solutions can be found should be resolved within the stipulated time, the Chief Minister said. Similarly, with regard to complaints for which solutions can’t be found, the petitioners should be given all the details as to why the complaints are not being resolved, Chandrababu told the officials.

The Chief Minister who conducted a review meeting on grievance redressal felt that collecting the Aadhaar numbers and the Aadhaar-linked mobile numbers is mandatory to check the fake complaints.

If anyone makes a grievance complaint after the petition is disposed of, feedback should be taken from such persons, the Chief Minister noted. The respective district collectors can contact the petitioners concerned to resolve the complaints received directly by them so that such petitions can be disposed of at a faster pace, he felt.

The officials informed the Chief Minister that the largest number of petitions are being received with regard to only three wings, revenue, police and municipal administration. Complaints with regard to land have gone up as the previous government had violated the resurvey guidelines.

The complaints mainly concern changes in the name of the landowner in revenue records, changes in names in pattadar passbooks and differences in extent in the resurvey.

Similarly, major complaints with regard to the police department are property disputes, cyber crime, marriage issues, land disputes and crimes linked to financial issues.

Also, a lot of complaints are being received by the municipal wing too which are mainly on encroachment of government properties, taking up constructions violating the norms, illegal constructions and property tax.