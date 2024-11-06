Speed up Orvakal Industrial Hub works

Orvakal (Kurnool district): Kurnool Collector P Ranjith Basha said the government is taking initiatives for developing Orvakal Industrial Corridor.

The Collector held a meeting with the Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC) officials on the development of Orvakal Mega Industrial Hub at Orvakal tahsildar office here on Tuesday.

Prior to the meeting, he inspected the ongoing infrastructure works at the industrial hub at the APIIC lands.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector first enquired wit the officials about the water pipeline works that are being laid from Mucchumarri to Orvakal Industrial Corridor. The officials told him that about 50 per cent of works have been completed.

He ordered to immediately complete the remaining works. The Collector after inspecting the internal roads told the officials to complete the lying of roads within three months.

He said Orvakal Industrial Corridor will be a growth engine and facilitate development of Kurnool district.

The Collector later inspected the Orvakal tahsildar office. He also verified the caste certification records.

He asked the officials to take measures to provide better services to people. They are also told to resolve the problems received at public redressal programme within the set timeframe. He also enquired if any applications were received with regard to enrolment of new voter cards. Such requests should be attended to immediately, he said. Assistant collector Challa Kalyani, Kurnool revenue division officer Sandeep Kumar, APIIC zonal manager Srinivasa Reddy, industries department in-charge general manager Aruna, Orvakal tahsildar Vidya Sagar and others accompanied the Collector.