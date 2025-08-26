Speed up SBP works: Civic chief

Nellore: Municipal Commissioner YO Nandan has directed contractors and officials to ensure completion of Smart Bajaar Project (SBP) works on war footing. Along with the officials, he inspected the ongoing SBP works at Jaffer Saheb Kaluvakatta area in the city on Monday.

Nandan said that Municipal Administration Minister P Narayana is keen on launching the project as early as possible to provide employment to street vendors. He said the administration has already allotted shops to the beneficiaries in lottery system few days ago.

Nellore Municipal Corporation SE Ramamohan Rao, City Planning officer Himabindu and others were present.