Speed up TDR bonds verification, officials told

Tirupati: Municipal Commissioner Narapureddy Mourya directed the town planning officials to thoroughly verify the applications for the TDR bonds and ensure that every eligible applicant is issued bonds.

The Municipal Commissioner held a meeting on Tuesday with senior officials on various subjects including TDR bonds, BPS, LRS and also pending issues related to the town planning wing.

She wanted the town planning officials to visit the field and verify the identity of the TDR applicants and also thor-oughly check their details before issuing TDR bonds.

While at the same time the officials should ensure that no genuine applicant should be omitted from issuing TDR bonds and cautioned that any lapses will be taken serious-ly.

Mourya also urged the town planning officials to expedite the BPS and LRS applications and clear all the pending applications.

She also wanted them to regularly take up field visits to check any unauthorised constructions. Any unauthorised buildings or extensions shouldl be noted for remedial ac-tion. She also directed the officials to create separate IDs for applicants.

The officials also should take measures for protecting the government sites and update the details of all the gov-ernment and corporation sites in the city.