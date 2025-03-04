SPMVV students enthral campus with dazzling Flash Mob

Tirupati: In a vibrant display of creativity and solidarity, students of School of Engineering and Technology (SOET), Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV), orchestrated a dazzling flash mob in front of the Administrative Building, turning the campus into a stage of cheerfulness and artistry. The energetic performance marked the much-anticipated techno-cultural fest, Virinchi 2K25 held on the same day.

The flash mob drew a large crowd of students, faculty, and staff, who gathered to witness the spontaneous outburst of rhythm and expression. The event was graced by the presence of Vice-Chancellor Prof V Uma, along with Registrar Prof N Rajani, and Director of SOET Prof P Mallikarjna, who lauded the initiative and conveyed their best wishes for the upcoming fest.

The vision behind the flash mob, conceptualised by D Narmitha (Convenor) and P Vindhya (Co-Convenor), was to foster a sense of community and celebrate the rich diversity of talent within the college. The event was the culmination of weeks of planning and rehearsals led by a dedicated team of student organisers — R Indhumathi (EEE), V Priyanka (ECE), Y Bhanu Prasanthi (ECE), B Harshitha (CSE), and M Chandana (MEC) — under the coordination of A Monika (CSE) and guided by faculty advisors V Jyoshna Kalpana (MEC) and R Priyadarsini (ECE).

Speaking on the occasion, Prof V Uma praised the students’ enthusiasm, highlighting how such events not only showcase artistic prowess but also build camaraderie among students. The flash mob served as a prelude to Virinchi 2K25, promising a celebration of innovation, culture, and collective spirit.

Through their synchronised moves and collective passion, the students proved that they hold the power to unite, inspire, and transform their surroundings — one dance move at a time.