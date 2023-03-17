Sridhar Reddy organises mock Assembly in Nellore

Nellore: Nellore rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy criticised that he was not given even five minutes to talk about people's issues in the House. He alleged that 40 minutes were given to five Ministers to scold him, but he was suspended till completion of the sessions and sent out by the marshals.

He conducted a mock Assembly in a novel way here on Thursday. The MLA questioned as to why he was suspended till the end of the Assembly session and what mistake he had committed. He warned, "If the government does not provide a solution to the bridges over Pottepalem and Mulumudi Kaluju by Marche 30, then I will go on a 9-hour Jala Deeksha from 8 am to 5 pm on April 6."

Sridhar Reddy alleged that he was stopped from staging a protest peacefully in Gandhigiri, who walked from Maruti Suzuki showroom in Velagapudi to the Assembly holding a placard. Further, he brought the issues in Nellore rural constituency to the notice of the Speaker in the mock Assembly and explained that even the promises given by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy were not fulfilled.

Stating that it was ridiculous for the Finance Minister to say that they will resolve the problem after a request is submitted, the MLA reminded that he had submitted the petitions in 2021. Even though the CM signed on the files and even after two years, the files haven't moved ahead, he pointed out. 'Tenders have been called and work was stopped due to lack of financial clearances. As a legislator, I do not know what else to do,' MLA Sridhar Reddy added.