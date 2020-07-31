Srikakulam: Corona tests to be conducted at PHCs, CHCs soon

Srikakulam: Covid confirmation tests would be conducted at primary health centres (PHC) and community health centres (CHC) soon in the district, said medical and revenue officials.

They inaugurated mobile sample collection and Covid conformation testing unit at Srikakulam on Friday and the vehicle was named as "Sanjivini".

On the occasion, District Medical and Health Officer (DM and HO) M Chenchayya, District Surveillance Officer for monitoring Covid cases, Bagadi Jagannadha Rao, Srikakulam Municipal Commissioner P Nallanayya and Srikakulam Revenue Divisional Officer M V Ramana appealed to people to come voluntarily for Covid confirmation tests.

They explained that everyday 150 samples collected through "Sanjivini" mobile unit and Covid confirmation test will be revealed after 24 hours. One can recover from Covid if it is detected at early stage otherwise it will lead to unwanted situation, they warned.

In the wake of rampant spreading of Covid positive cases, government is trying to improve number of testing units and to provide results in a quick time to avoid anxiety among the patients, they said.