Live
- ‘Gaalullona’ Song Promo From Sudheer Babu’s ‘Maama Mascheendra’ Is Out
- Amazon Great Summer sale: Great discount on iPhone 14, Galaxy M14 and more
- Mahindra & Mahindra April sales boosted by utility vehicles
- Balagam: TS Constable Exam Features Questions on Award-Winning Drama Film
- Pine Labs joins ICICI Bank to accept digital rupee on its PoS terminals
- Priyanka Gandhi to address public meeting in Hyderabad on May 8
- IPL 2023: Face-Off Between Kohli and Gambhir After RCB vs LSG Match
- Apple workers sad after Tim Cook makes work from office mandatory
- New Car Launches in May: Many Top Brands are gearing up to launch their latest Models
- Tollywood Blockbuster 'Balagam' Announces World Television Premiere Date
Srikakulam: Library dept to hold summer training camps for students
To promote the reading habit
SRIKAKULAM: Library department officials and staff planned to organise summer training camps for students from May 8 to June 16. During the period, students will be provided reading tips and they will be explained the importance of reading books.
Various books, periodicals and newspapers will be provided at libraries to enable the students to gain knowledge. The library officials and staff are creating awareness among students and teachers at various schools and villages in the district. On Sunday at Dharmavaram village in Etcherla mandal, local librarian M Chandra Sekhar Rao organised awareness and motivation drive on summer training camps for the students and teachers.
On the occasion, he explained the aim and importance of summer training camps for students which would promote the reading habit and help them to acquire knowledge.
He suggested to the students not to get addicted to watching television and spending time on cell phones which are adversely impacting health and personality development.
Teachers and students from local government and private schools attended the event.
Another awareness camp was organised at Murapaka village in Laveru mandal by the local librarian. On the occasion librarian, M Srinivasa Rao, teachers and students from local government and private schools participated.