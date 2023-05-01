Srikakulam: Library dept to hold summer training camps for students

SRIKAKULAM: Library department officials and staff planned to organise summer training camps for students from May 8 to June 16. During the period, students will be provided reading tips and they will be explained the importance of reading books.

Various books, periodicals and newspapers will be provided at libraries to enable the students to gain knowledge. The library officials and staff are creating awareness among students and teachers at various schools and villages in the district. On Sunday at Dharmavaram village in Etcherla mandal, local librarian M Chandra Sekhar Rao organised awareness and motivation drive on summer training camps for the students and teachers.

On the occasion, he explained the aim and importance of summer training camps for students which would promote the reading habit and help them to acquire knowledge.

He suggested to the students not to get addicted to watching television and spending time on cell phones which are adversely impacting health and personality development.

Teachers and students from local government and private schools attended the event.

Another awareness camp was organised at Murapaka village in Laveru mandal by the local librarian. On the occasion librarian, M Srinivasa Rao, teachers and students from local government and private schools participated.