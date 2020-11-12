Srikakulam: Maulana's contribution to promote education recalled

Srikakulam: Freedom fighter and Independent India's first Minister for Education Maulana Abul Kalam Azad's birth anniversary was celebrated as National Education Day in Srikakulam on Wednesday.

SP Amith Bardhar garlanded the portrait of the Abul Kalam at the District Police Office (DPO) and paid rich tributes. On the occasion, the SP re-called his services to the nation as freedom fighter and first Education Minister.

Maulana laid foundation to provide quality education 70 years ago by initiating reforms in the system with visionary ideas, the SP lauded. Additional SPs P SomaSekhar, T P Vitaleswar, K Srinivasa Rao and other police officers attended.

Maulana's birth anniversary was celebrated at women's college in Srikakulam by the education department officials. Joint Collector K Srinivasulu participated in the function.

Speaking on the occasion, the Joint Collector explained that the government is improving facilities in schools and providing quality education to students. As first Education Minister, Moulana served with dedication for development of the nation, he said.