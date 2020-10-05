Srikakulam police launch QR code-based e-beat system

Srikakulam: Srikakulam district police launched QR (quick response) code-based e-beat system for effective patrolling, policing with an aim to prevent crimes, offences and road accidents. SP Amith Bardhar inaugurated the system here on Monday.



This entire system is designed and improvised by the Kasibugga Circle Inspector (CI), Guggilapu Srinivasa Rao, under the direction and guidance of SP Amith Bardhar. This type of e-beat system is the first of its kind in both the Telugu speaking States, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Two apps are involved in the QR code-based e-beat system - one is 'SUBHAHU BEAT' app meant for patrolling constables and another is 'SUBHAHU ADMIN' app meant for officials to monitor patrolling process every day. These apps are being developed by the Bangalore-based IT teams and they were modified and improvised by the Srikakulam police for purposeful activities. These apps function based on latest technologies like face recognition, cloud-based system, GPS.

The system makes monitoring the ground-level activities like patrolling and traffic management easier to right from the Sub-Inspector to Superintendent of Police.

This advanced system is useful for tracking of offenders, to prevent crimes, offences and to quickly alert police staff and provide information on offenders etc. With the novel e-beat system, police can get profile of persons and vehicles on fraction of seconds.

This e-beat system is working on QR code based which is in the form of sticker with waterproof. Basing on it policing can be monitored from district-level, division-level, circle limits and station limits. Through these QR code stickers, keeping a check on locked houses becomes easier for police to prevent thefts. Speaking on the occasion, SP Amith Bardhar explained, "Our mission is to ensure secured, accurate, quick, transparent and effective policing and patrolling to prevent crimes, offences and road accidents.

This system is used to monitor activities under the limits of 43 police stations in the district," the SP added. "We worked for one month on the QR (quick response) code-based e-beat system on the directions of SP Amith Bardhar and finally brought it to use for the benefit of people," said Kasibugga CI, Guggilapu Srinivasa Rao.